Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 130.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 108.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 170.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.63. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

