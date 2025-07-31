iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after buying an additional 1,707,474 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,917 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,557 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,059,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

