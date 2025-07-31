iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,272 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of MGO One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.71 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

