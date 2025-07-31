Brentview Investment Management LLC Purchases 243 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Brentview Investment Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,097,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,200,450,000 after buying an additional 93,844 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 104,598.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,500,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,152,907,000 after acquiring an additional 329,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,631,684,000 after buying an additional 272,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,352 shares of company stock valued at $55,486,962. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

BLK stock opened at $1,114.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,035.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $979.73. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,130.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

