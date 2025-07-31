Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,263,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,797,000 after purchasing an additional 540,533 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,618 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,916,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,094,000 after acquiring an additional 113,759 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,339,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,230,000 after acquiring an additional 263,785 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

