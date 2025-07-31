Davis R M Inc. Acquires 36,312 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in GE Aerospace by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in GE Aerospace by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $273.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.05. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $273.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

