W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the period. W.R. Berkley comprises 2.3% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 267,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 95,059 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:WRB opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

