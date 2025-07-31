Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Toast by 29.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.52 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 889,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,863,234.03. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $588,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,883,389.82. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,131 shares of company stock worth $20,048,851. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

