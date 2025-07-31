RVW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,681 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $200.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.57 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

