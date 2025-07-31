TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Charter Communications comprises about 1.4% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.59.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.3%

CHTR opened at $279.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.00 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.