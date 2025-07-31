Davis R M Inc. Has $53.83 Million Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $53,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $389.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.44 and a 200-day moving average of $317.20. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

