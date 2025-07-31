Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,208,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $60,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Down 0.3%

Relx stock opened at $51.76 on Thursday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

