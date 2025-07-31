North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 91,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,490. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.13.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $124.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.83. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

