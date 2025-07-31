Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Position Cut by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $731.89 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $745.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $653.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.59.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

