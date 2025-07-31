4,291 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $207.23 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $207.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.66.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

