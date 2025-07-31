Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PH opened at $731.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $689.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.65. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $745.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.