FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Entergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,707.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 55.1% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR opened at $89.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

