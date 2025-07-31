Dbs Bank Upgrades Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to “Moderate Buy”

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Dbs Bank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPC. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.89 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

