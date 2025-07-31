SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.5% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $397,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

