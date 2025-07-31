Triumph Capital Management Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.3% during the first quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 5,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.39.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $196.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,298 shares of company stock valued at $43,505,967. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

