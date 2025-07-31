Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Abel Hall LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $196.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.11.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,298 shares of company stock valued at $43,505,967 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

