Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $13,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,898,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,948,446,984.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock valued at $786,735,503. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $179.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.72. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

