Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 1,180.8% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,209,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Intel Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

