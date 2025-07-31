Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5%

PNC opened at $192.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,563 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

