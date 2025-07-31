Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $192.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,563. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

