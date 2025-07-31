Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

