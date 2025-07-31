Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,544 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $361.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

