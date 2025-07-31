Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,489,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,471 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,511.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,758,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,046 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53,148.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,541,000 after buying an additional 1,317,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $269,658,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.17, for a total value of $3,540,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 91,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,474.75. This trade represents a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total transaction of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,278.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $285.49 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.25 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $346.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.31.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

