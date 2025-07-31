Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total transaction of $16,641,167.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 263,751 shares in the company, valued at $296,002,472.28. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,352 shares of company stock worth $55,486,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,114.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,035.42 and a 200-day moving average of $979.73. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,130.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

