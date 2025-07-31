S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 5.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,568,000 after buying an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,503,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,858,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.07.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $530.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

