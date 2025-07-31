Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.8% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $263.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.62 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.09.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.47.

Get Our Latest Report on ECL

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.