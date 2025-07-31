Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 1.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

