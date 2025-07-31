Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lowered by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 82,340.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after purchasing an additional 889,282 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,042,000 after buying an additional 586,034 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,641,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Equinix by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,280,000 after acquiring an additional 166,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.05.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $797.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $834.66 and its 200-day moving average is $855.38. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

