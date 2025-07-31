Bayforest Capital Ltd Takes $490,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,240 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOFI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.