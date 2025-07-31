Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Private Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after buying an additional 308,574 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,855,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,021,000 after buying an additional 570,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,676,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,143,000 after buying an additional 349,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $192.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

