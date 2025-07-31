The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Reduced by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 288,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $332.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

