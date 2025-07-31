Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,369 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $94,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $332.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

