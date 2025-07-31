Davis R M Inc. Acquires 5,703 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $40,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

