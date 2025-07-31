Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,323,000 after buying an additional 229,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.