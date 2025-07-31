CAP Partners LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

CAP Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Degree Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

