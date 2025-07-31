Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,114 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $72,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:ELV opened at $293.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.84 and a 200-day moving average of $390.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.40 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.