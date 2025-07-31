Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $389.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.20. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

