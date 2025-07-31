SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 3,930 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,524,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,232,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7,899.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

