Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Chubb were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $266.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.31. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

