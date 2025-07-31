Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.