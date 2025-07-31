Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $142,185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,240 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,541,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,593,000 after acquiring an additional 942,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $571,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,490. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $124.50 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.13.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

