Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,519.62. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,324. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.44.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

