Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of KLA worth $48,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,035.00 price objective (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.19.

KLA Stock Up 1.0%

KLA stock opened at $924.99 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $945.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $870.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

