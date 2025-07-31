CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Lifted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in CBRE Group by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $209,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,540. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,031 shares of company stock worth $814,080 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $157.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.17 and a 1 year high of $161.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.80. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.30.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

