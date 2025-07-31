Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 662 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 537,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.65. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.